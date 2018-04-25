Marshall selected to host 2018 NSA GenCyber summer camp
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s College of Science will host an advanced GenCyber Summer Camp from July 8-13 on the Huntington campus.
For the second year in a row, Marshall was chosen by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation to host the camp, which is free and open to high school students from throughout West Virginia and the region who are interested in digital forensics, information security and careers in the cybersecurity workforce.
Last year, Marshall was the first institution in West Virginia or Kentucky to receive funding for such a camp.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/marshall-selected-to-host-nsa-gencyber-summer-camp/article_d51207ef-ed03-5b78-b715-766420847c28.html
