Marcellus region continues to lead in shale gas production

By JIM ROSS

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale region continues to provide about 38 percent of shale gas production of the seven major regions, the Energy Information Administration said this week.

In its monthly Drilling Productivity Report, the EIA estimated the Marcellus Shale region of West Virginia and Pennsylvania will produce about 19.236 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in May. Total shale gas production nationally will average about 50.316 billion cubic feet daily, the EIA said.

The other shale regions and their estimated daily production in billion cubic feet are Utica in Ohio, 4.382; Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, 1.784; Eagle Ford in Texas, 6.024; Haynesville in Texas and Louisiana, 6.325; Niobrara in Colorado and Wyoming, 4.617; and Permian in Texas, 8.391.

The Marcellus and Utica shale regions led the seven regions in gas production per rig per day at 13.387 million and 10.559 million cubic feet per day, respectively.

See more from The State Journal