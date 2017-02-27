Manchin votes against Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross

Release from the office of Sen. Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today issued a statement on his vote against the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary nominee, Wilbur Ross.

“As a former Governor, I understand how crucial it is for an executive leader to have his team in place, but as a Senator it is my job to evaluate a nominee’s qualifications and determine if their vision aligns with the principles I have set forth in my years of work on behalf of West Virginians. Mr. Ross has extensive business experience and an impressive career in many industries, some in West Virginia. Because of his extensive dealings in our state, I felt it was necessary for me to conduct an intense vetting of this nominee. He was the owner of the Sago Mine when we lost 12 brave men. When he bought Weirton Steel, hundreds of good-paying West Virginia jobs were lost. Following my extensive vetting, meeting with him, watching his nomination and reaching out to West Virginians who have worked with him directly, I cannot in good conscience look the families of the fallen Sago miners or the Weirton Steel workers who lost their jobs in the eye knowing I voted to give Wilbur Ross a promotion.”