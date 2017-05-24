Manchin reps meet with public

By DANYEL VANREENEN

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Constituents have concerns, and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., believes it’s a senator’s responsibility to listen to those concerns.

In an effort to make government more accessible to everyone, Manchin kicked his ninth annual “Commonsense Connections” week off Monday. According to representatives, staff representatives from Manchin’s office visit every county in the state in one week during the tour. In total, Manchin’s staff will make more than 80 stops in West Virginia in an attempt to bring federal government to West Virginians, according to a press release.

In Berkeley County, Manchin’s regional coordinator Mary Jo Brown spoke one-on-one with constituents and took notes for the senator. Stopping at both Sissy’s Family Restaurant and the Berkeley County Senior Center for an hour each on Monday morning, Brown said the commonsense connections tour is an opportunity for constituents to voice their opinions and concerns.

People came with concerns about the drug epidemic in the state, the prevalence of administration news, recommendations for Manchin to declare himself a Republican, economic concerns for businesses and the benefits of bipartisan work.

“I’m concerned other issues, such as tax reform, will be waylaid by the big FBI investigation,” said one constituent.

However, Manchin’s office said work is still being done in Washington, D.C. — despite the prevalence of other news, work in the U.S. Legislature is not at a standstill.

Brown also said Manchin and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., are working together on many issues, including the drug epidemic.

One constituent came to ask for assistance with economic development projects as well. Manchin’s representative said the senator listens carefully to his constituents and works hard to make a positive difference in the state.

“Your commonsense ideas, concerns and priorities will help him set a positive agenda for West Virginia and America,” Manchin’s staff said.

Manchin’s representatives will be in Jefferson County on Friday as well. The Commonsense Connections representatives will be at Shepherdstown Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and at Skipper’s Downtown Dip from 11 a.m. to noon.

“I believe in retail government — bringing the government directly to our citizens, hearing their concerns and finding the best possible commonsense solutions to the issues that matter to them,” Manchin said. “The customer comes first in business, just as the citizens should come first in government. That is what ‘Commonsense Connections’ is all about.

See more from The Journal