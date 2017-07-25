Manchin opposes repeal of Affordable Care Act

By JESS MANCINI

PARKERSBURG — A senator from West Virginia again Monday urged colleagues to work together to fix problems with the Affordable Care Act rather than repeal the Obama-era health care plan.

“Come on guys, lets sit down and fix it,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said.

The Senate returned to work Monday and Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., may put the repeal of the Affordable Care Act on the floor of the agenda for a procedural vote for further consideration.

Several versions of a Senate health care plan have come and gone after Republican senators, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, said they would not vote for a repeal without an alternative health care plan or cuts to Medicaid.

Amendments would be made on the floor of the Senate, but that’s not what should be done, Manchin said. Experts can testify before committees, he said.

It becomes a political issue on the floor of the Senate, Manchin said in a telephone press conference with West Virginia reporters. Republicans have campaigned on repealing the Affordable Care Act, but have been unsuccessful numerous times despite majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Among the provisions are the end of the individual mandate to buy health insurance, a phase-out of the federal funding for the Medicaid expansion, and repeals of the taxes financing the Affordable Care and tax credits helping people buy insurance.

“I don’t think we should be repealing,” Manchin said.

Manchin also said he was uncertain what will be presented to the Senate from the Republican leadership. A repeal with a two-year period for replacement would be a “horrible situation” for people who would lose coverage, he said.

