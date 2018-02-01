Manchin calls Pence remarks ‘partisan’ after VP bashes West Virginia Senator’s voting record

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Vice President Mike Pence didn’t endorse any candidate in West Virginia’s GOP Senate primary race Wednesday, but instead offered all of them a free brow-beating of incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Speaking at Worldwide Equipment Inc. in Lewisburg before the GOP congressional retreat at The Greenbrier resort, Pence targeted Manchin for his votes against the tax reform package that has since become law.

At the benefit of each candidate in the primary, Pence took digs at Manchin, referring to a conversation the two had the last time the vice president came through the state.

“I looked him in the eye, I told him, ‘Joe, the people of the Mountain State are counting on you,’ and I said, ‘Let’s get this tax cut done together,’ but Joe voted no,” Pence said. “Joe voted no to give working families more of your hard earned money, Joe voted no on tax cuts for job creators.”

Beyond the tax reform package, Pence criticized Manchin for opposing different points of President Donald Trump’s agenda, ranging from the failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — to a pending vote to fund the construction of a border wall along the southern divide between the U.S. and Mexico.

