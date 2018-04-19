Manchin announces WV National Guard and Qatar partnership

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In the wake of a meeting last week with the Emir of Qatar, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that the West Virginia National Guard and Qatar have been approved to begin a State Partnership Program.

Last week, Gov. Jim Justice, his chief of staff Mike Hall, Secretary of State Mac Warner and Senator Manchin were invited to meet with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his top ministers in Washington, D.C., as part of the Emir’s visit to the U.S.

Justice and Warner both expressed optimism on ways West Virginia and Qatar could work together in economic partnerships.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/manchin-announces-w-va-national-guard-and-qatar-partnership/article_86b1e4a2-cb92-59ef-830e-fe033570bb80.html

See more from The Register-Herald