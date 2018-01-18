Logan senator: proposed 1 percent teacher pay raise ‘slap in the face’

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Logan County senator expressed concern Wednesday that a proposed 1 percent pay raise would not be enough to attract and retain teachers in West Virginia.

In his remarks on the Senate floor, Democrat Sen. Richard Ojeda said teachers have told him they are concerned about PEIA benefits and salaries.

“Teachers the other day visited our offices but we’re not listening to our teachers,” Ojeda said. “We may say we’re listening to teachers but we’re not listening.”

In his State of the State address last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced his vision for the budget, which includes a 1 percent pay raise for all state employees, teachers and service personnel. He also recommended a multi-year increase for correctional agency employees.

“When in the State of the State, he said 1 percent— remember last year when he said 2 percent, which would amount to $35 every two weeks. PEIA will gobble that up and then some,” Ojeda said. “One percent is a slap in the face.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/legislature/logan-senator-proposed-percent-teacher-pay-raise-slap-in-the/article_602daad4-fbc2-11e7-bd80-d3e20dc33288.html

See more from The Register-Herald