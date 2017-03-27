Locals weigh pros and cons of medical marijuana

By KIRSTEN RENEAU

The Exponent Telegram

Some residents think that marijuana should be legal because of how certain conditions respond to the drug. Good Hope’s Jessica Ice is one of those proponents.

“If it has medical benefits, why not? Why constrict it? If it’s beneficial and saves people’s lives or makes their lives more livable, why not?” Diaz said. “Especially as a nursing student, I feel it’s like not giving painkillers to someone who just had major surgery. It makes their lives easier, so why let them suffer?”