Locals react to earthquake blast, USGS official puts concerns at ease
By JORDAN NELSON
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon near Pearisburg, Va., in Giles County, but many southern West Virginians said they felt a small blast beneath their feet, leaving them with a feeling of concern.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 9 miles from Pearisburg at 1:33 p.m. and had a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.87 miles).
Monroe County emergency dispatchers said they received several calls pressing concerns Wednesday afternoon.
Jeff Jones, Emergency Supervisor Director for Monroe County Emergency Operations Center, said he did not feel the quake, but callers said they felt a quick boom and shake.
“We haven’t received any calls of any damage from it yet,” Jones said around 3 p.m. Wednesday. “But several people said they felt their house shake, and are wondering why and how it happened.”
According to the USGS website, people in the Giles County seismic zone of southwestern Virginia and adjacent West Virginia have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones.
The website said the largest damaging earthquake (magnitude 5.9) in the seismic zone occurred in 1897, and smaller, slightly damaging earthquakes occur at variable intervals, but in the zone they tend to occur a few decades apart.
Smaller earthquakes that cause no damage are felt once or twice a decade in the seismic zone, according to the USGS.
James Monroe High School staff members said they felt the quake shortly after 1 p.m.
One staff member said once they felt the shake, they thought maybe they mistook it for a loud noise or a wind gust.
“But when I looked outside, the trees were still. There was no wind, so I was a quite concerned,” she said.
Susie Meadows said on Facebook she felt the blast in Pipestem.
Meadows described the feeling like a washer on a spin cycle that rattled the house.
“But it wasn’t on.”
Rocky Meador, of Forest Hill, said on Facebook he felt his house shake, and was concerned about what caused it.
USGS geophysicist John Bellini, said he would like to put all worries and concerns regarding the earthquake at ease.
“This was just small earthquake,” Bellini said. “It wasn’t capable of any damage while it was going on, and it’s not capable of any damage now.”
Bellini said throughout the mountains in the area, there are all sorts of faults.
“All mountains have these,” he said. “Occasionally one will move and cause an earthquake.”
He said although earthquakes are not common in the area, they do happen from time to time.
“This will occur in the Blue Ridge Mountains every now and again, but this was the first in a long time,” Bellini said. “Although it was probably a worry to many, this isn’t something people should be afraid of at this time.”
