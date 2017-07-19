Local Scouts headed to Jamboree

By BRETT DUNLAP and JEFF BAUGHAN

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Local Boy Scouts from Allohak Council will be leaving today and heading south to the National Boy Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve near Beckley, W.Va.

For the next 10 days, Boy Scouts from all over the United States and from around the world will gather at the Summit to participate in a variety of activities, including whitewater rafting, shooting sports, zip-lining, rock climbing and mountain biking.

Allan Tubaugh of Reno is the scoutmaster for Jamboree Troop 2316, one of the two troops from Allohak Council, one from the western part of the council and the other from the eastern part. He is regularly the scoutmaster of Troop 200 from Reno. The assistant scoutmasters for the Jamboree troop are Todd Handley from Troop 20 and Greg Gentry of Troop 231. The youth assistant scoutmaster is Brent Armor of Troop 200.

Scouts are gathering at 9 a.m. today at First Presbyterian Church on Juliana Street to take a charter bus to the Summit. This troop, make up from the western part of the council, includes 30 Scouts and four leaders.

Around 40,000-50,000 people are expected from all 50 states and from around the world to attend the Jamboree with activities and events taking place over 10,000 acres.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Tubaugh said. “I hope they remember it always.”

Each Scout had to raise $1,500 to go.

The National Jamboree is an event which happens once every four years. The last one was in 2013.

Tubaugh started preparing for the event in December of 2016 and started distributing materials in January and February.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of stuff which had to be done to have this happen,”he said. “I am very thankful having the staff step up to help.”

The local Scouts are looking forward to going.

Braison Tubaugh, 16, Allan’s son, said he is looking forward to seeing all of the Scouts coming together from all over.

”It will definitely be something to see,” he said.

The younger Tubaugh is an Eagle Scout and is going to the Jamboree to experience as many activities as he can whether it is shooting, water sports and more.

”No matter what you are looking for, they will have it,” he said.

He thinks many of the Scouts going will learn skills, learn about leadership and life lessons.

”I am looking forward to seeing how Scouting comes together in one area from around the United States and the world,” he said.

Nathan Hawkins, 17, of Reno, a Life Scout working toward his Eagle, said he is looking forward to enjoying all the opportunities the Jamboree affords with his friends.

He is planning to take a scuba diving course that will be offered, something he might not otherwise would have the chance to do.

”There will be so much stuff to do there,” he said. ”I am also planning to finish the work for my Eagle Scout.”

The Jamboree is a chance to meet people from all over the country, including Alaska and Hawaii, Hawkins said, adding it is a chance for a lot of Scouts to develop new skills.

With scuba, skating, riding four wheelers and more there are so many opportunities to try different things, he said.

”There will be so many opportunities to develop so many different skills,” Hawkins said.

“It will be a big opportunity for the Scouts to earn merit badges,” Scoutmaster Tubaugh said. “They’re going to be able to do events they have never done before and earn merit badges they normally wouldn’t get a chance to earn.”

