By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Teachers in Ohio County and throughout West Virginia are working to educate the public about rising Public Employee Insurance Agency premiums — and how they don’t believe a proposed 1-percent pay raise will help them cover the cost of health insurance.

Ohio County teachers staged informational pickets after school on Monday at the intersection of Bethany Pike and National Road in Wheeling, in addition to other locations in the county.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Marshall County, school employees began a vote to determine whether there is support among the teachers for a potential walkout. Teachers and school counselors in the county each were given a ballot, with voting to conclude today, according to Marshall County Education Association President Matt Mandarino.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/local-educators-stage-demonstration-in-wheeling-marshall-county-voting-on-potential-walkout/

