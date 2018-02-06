Local educators stage demonstration in Wheeling; Marshall County voting on potential walkout
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Teachers in Ohio County and throughout West Virginia are working to educate the public about rising Public Employee Insurance Agency premiums — and how they don’t believe a proposed 1-percent pay raise will help them cover the cost of health insurance.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Marshall County, school employees began a vote to determine whether there is support among the teachers for a potential walkout. Teachers and school counselors in the county each were given a ballot, with voting to conclude today, according to Marshall County Education Association President Matt Mandarino.
