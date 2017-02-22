HB 2331 would have made the sale of those products to anyone under 21 a misdemeanor carrying a $50 fine for a first offense and escalating fines for subsequent offense.

The bill wouldn’t have banned smoking or possession of the products for anyone age 18-20.

The bill died in a voice vote. It was unclear if the opponents outnumbered the supporters, but they were louder, and committee chair Joe Ellington — R-Mercer and a bill co-sponsor — called it in their favor.