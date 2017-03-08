SB 530, to replace RESAs with education service centers.

SB 534, to create incentives for local governments to consolidate and save money on providing local services.

HB 2811, to exempt storage tanks holding 210 barrels or less of brine water or other fluids from natural gas production, and located in zones of critical concern, from aboveground storage tank regulations.

HB 2814, a governor’s bill to increase DMV fees to raise money for the road fund. Sole sponsored by minority leader; speaker did not sign on.

HB 2815, a governor’s bill to alter higher education governance.

HCR 60, to name the Marion County 33 bridge over Piney Creek the William “Bill” R. VanGilder Memorial Bridge. Delegate Amy Summers, R-Taylor, lead sponsor; Delegates Guy Ward, R-Marion, and Mike Caputo and Linda Longstreth, D-Marion, co-sponsors.