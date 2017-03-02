Legislature Roundup

The State Journal

Senate votes on drone regulations, Sunday hunting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Senate voted Wednesday, March 1 to approve new regulations for the operation of drones and to allow Sunday hunting statewide.

Lawmakers introduced a drone bill during the last legislative session, but the bill did not make it through both houses of the Legislature.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said the bill would determine rules under which private citizens, law enforcement and others could operate drones.

Under the provisions of the bill, it would be against the law to operate a drone while drunk or under the influence of drugs, attach a lethal weapon to a drone, operate a drone with the intent to hurt or harass someone, fly within 100 feet of another person’s house or take aerial photos of someone else without their permission. Law enforcement officers would be able to operate a drone in the performance of their duties, but would need a search warrant to target a specific person or location, Trump said. The bill also would prohibit the use of drones for traffic enforcement.

“Legitimate” news outlets would be permitted to use drones to gather news under the bill, but flying drones over industrial sites or chemical facilities would be prohibited under the proposed legislation.

Trump said the bill would allow owners of drones to fly over someone else’s property to get somewhere else, but pilots would be required to abide by the rest of the rules in the bill.

Trump also made a distinction between using a drone to take a picture of an entire town and using a drone to take pictures through someone’s bedroom window.

In the first case, he said people who lived in the town or were out on the street would have no expectation of privacy, so the use of a drone would be permissible. But Trump said a person has an expectation of privacy in their own home, and said people shouldn’t be using drones to spy on their neighbors.

The use of drones also would be subject to federal rules and regulations, Trump said.

The Senate approved the drone bill 23-9.

Also Wednesday, the Senate voted 26-6 to approve Sunday hunting statewide. The decision of whether to allow hunting on Sundays previously been left up to voters in individual counties.

Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, wanted Trump to clarify that Sunday hunting would only apply during designated hunting seasons. Hall said apparently some people were confused by the bill and thought it would allow hunting on Sundays year-round.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

West Virginia Senators Pass Drone Regulations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State senators approved a bill Wednesday that regulates the use of drones in West Virginia.

The bill has been years in the making, according to its lead sponsor.

