Legislators look at elections for West Virginia school board

WHEELING, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Board of Education would be elected by the state’s voters under a bill introduced during the first week of the West Virginia Legislature’s annual session.

There are 12 members of the state board, nine of whom are appointed by the governor. They serve nine-year terms. The remaining three members have non-voting roles and serve through their jobs in state education — the state school superintendent, the chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission and the chancellor for the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.

Senate Bill 20 — introduced by Sens. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, and Sue Cline, R-Wyoming — calls for the election of the nine members currently appointed by the governor to shorter, four-year terms. Three candidates would be elected from each of West Virginia’s three congressional districts, according to the legislation.

