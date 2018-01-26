The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislative committee took up three natural gas industry bills on Jan. 25 — co-tenancy, royalty deductions and royalty check-stub transparency — and passed one of them. The remaining two were laid over for further deliberation.

House Energy took up the co-tenancy and transparency bills, HB 4268 and 4270, respectively.

HB 4270 passed quickly with little discussion beyond the explanation of the bill. It goes next to Judiciary

