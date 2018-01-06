Legislative Lookahead: U.S. Sen. Capito says federal tax reform plan good for W.Va.

By Rusty Marks

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., told a group of newspaper reporters, lawmakers and lobbyists on Friday that she believes the federal tax reform bill passed by Congress on Dec. 20 will help the vast majority of West Virginians.

“While it’s not perfect, I think it’s very, very good for West Virginians, and it’s good for the nation,” Capito said at the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead to highlight issues likely to arise during the upcoming session of the West Virginia Legislature.

By doubling standard deductions and child tax credits, Capito said President Donald Trump’s tax reform bill would help the 83 percent of West Virginia residents who don’t itemize their taxes. Capito also said the bill would help small businesses in the state, 94 percent of which are owned by proprietors who file and individuals.

Capito said she believed tax relief for small business owners in the state would lead to higher wages and more investment. She said she talked to one business owner who said she would give her employees raises because she has trouble keeping workers.

Read the entire article at https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/capito-says-tax-reform-plan-good-for-west-virginia/article_e2822575-74b2-51fa-88ed-6b67da8a77cf.html

Read more articles at https://www.wvnews.com