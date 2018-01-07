Legislative Lookahead: U.S. Sen. Shelley Capito says biggest challenge for GOP is keeping Donald Trump focused on his job

The Intelligencer of Wheeling

CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Capito says the biggest challenge facing Congress is keeping President Donald Trump mentally concentrated on issues at hand.

Capito, R-W.Va., surprised state media Friday with an unscheduled stop at the annual West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead gathering of reporters in Charleston. The event took place at the offices of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Capito was asked her thoughts about the buzz surrounding the book “Fire and Fury,” a writing about the inner workings of the Trump administration denounced by the White House.

“I think it’s sensational to talk about it,” Capito said. “The book is questioning the actions of the president and his family, and it does put pressure on a fellow Republican. I just wish the president would stay focused on the issues — that’s been a challenge for us during the past year. … His focus has been the biggest issue for us.”

Capito acknowledged while she believed “Fire and Fury” was probably founded in sensationalism, there likely are some accurate parts to the book.

“I’m old enough to know there’s a kernel of truth in some things,” she said.

Capito praised Congress’s recent passage of tax reform legislation, saying it would benefit most West Virginians.

The new law will allow 83 percent of West Virginians to file their returns without taking any itemizations, while families with children will see their child tax credits double. …