Legal Aid of WV announces small business startup workshop

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV), in association with WVU College of Law’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Clinic, will be presenting a free “Starting A Small Business” workshop on the legal aspects of forming and maintaining a small business.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, June 8th at 6 p.m. at the West Virginia State University Economic Development Center, 1506 Kanawha Boulevard West in Charleston.

This workshop will last approximately 2 hours and is free, open to the public, and no pre-registration is necessary. Topics to be covered include setting up a business legally, how to register a business, contractor or other types of licenses, employment policies and procedures, taxes, trademark protection, and more.

This workshop is part of the West Side Community Economic Development (West Side CEDLAWV) Program, which is a Legal Aid of West Virginia initiative designed to support economic development by providing legal education, resources and direct legal services to small business owners and nonprofit organizations on the West Side of Charleston.

Further questions regarding this workshop, other upcoming workshops or the CEDLAWV Program can be directed to Harden Scraggs at 304-343-4481 ext. 2146 or at hscraggs@lawv.net.

