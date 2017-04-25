Leaders talk drugs at Governor’s Summit

By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than a week after the governor signed the medical cannabis bill into law, discussion of the potential problems of marijuana cropped up during portions of the 2017 Governor’s Summit on Alcohol and Other Drug Use in Higher Education.

The summit, hosted by West Virginia Collegiate Initiative to Address High Risk Alcohol Use, took place April 24 at the WVU Erickson Alumni Center.

Chad Napier, a former Charleston Police lieutenant and now prevention and education coordinator for Appalachia HIDTA — a multi-state drug trafficking prevention agency — worries that medicinal cannabis will lead to eventual full legalization, and increased abuse by minors ages 12-17.

“You can’t keep it out of the hands of kids,” he said. During his presentation on drug trends, he displayed a chart showing how teen marijuana use has grown in states with legal medicinal or recreation marijuana.

“There probably are medical benefits in marijuana,” he said. But he wants to see more research to prove it.

