Leaders push health care collaboration in Tri-State

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

The 40 organizations taking part in the two-day summit represent 21 counties with a population of approximately 1.1 million, Fowler said.

“We gave 20 million people health care for the first time with not one word of instruction,” Manchin said. “You are telling me there aren’t savings? We can’t get into this to basically explain what a tremendous opportunity you have for a better quality of life, but you have to do some things. You just can’t wait until you are severely ill and run to the emergency room, which is what you’ve been doing for the last 20 to 30 years. We are not changing anybody’s habits. We aren’t trying to change anybody’s habits. We can’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”