Kroger launches online ordering in West Virginia

“As a mother of two young children, online grocery shopping with curbside pickup is very appealing,” said Werner, who is from Dayton, Ohio, but currently lives in Barboursville. “I don’t have to get my kids out of the car.”

“You click on the Kroger store in your area, select your groceries and products and then select a time to pick them up at the store,” Lambert said. “A Kroger associate called a ‘selector’ shops the store to fulfill the order.”