Kentucky Senators get in on WV’s Senate GOP primary action
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With the Republican Senate primary election wrapping up, both of Kentucky’s senators are playing an increasingly prominent role in West Virginia’s race.
On Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on the stump, lauding his legal battles against President Barack Obama’s administration while lambasting one of Morrisey’s front-running opponents, Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va.
Meanwhile, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship continued his battle-through-media with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., taking a page out of President Donald Trump’s playbook and dubbing him with nicknames ranging from “swamp captain” to “Cocaine Mitch.”
