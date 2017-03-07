Justice touts budget, education plans to vets

By LACIE PIERSON

The Herald-Dispatch

Justice has referred to the Save Our State plan as having two parts: One to balance the budget for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 and another to stimulate the economy through the highway plan.

“Even if we have the plants and the businesses for young families, we’re going to want to give them a good education,” Skeens said. “We don’t want our good teachers fleeing. We don’t want great teachers, who we have here graduating from Marshall University, fleeing the state.”