Justice silent regarding budget bill signature

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The governor remained mum June 19 regarding his response to June 16’s passage of the budget bill and accompanying roads bills.

Meanwhile, WVU is awaiting the governor’s pen strokes so it can move ahead with its budget and tuition rates.

Under the state budget passed June 16, WVU will see its state appropriation cut by just over $8.7 million – from $131,714,197 in current Fiscal Year 2017 to $122,983,095 for FY 2018, which starts July 1.

That’s a 6.6 percent cut in in state funds, and just shy of nine-tenths of a percent of its overall Fiscal Year 2017 revenue of $1.019 billion.

WVU declined comment on the status of its budget deliberations on June 19 but noted that it will have to adjust its figures to account for the 6.6 percent cut. Once that’s done, the Board of Governors will set a special meeting to deal with the budget and tuition rates.

