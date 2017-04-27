Justice signs industrial hemp bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that allows licensed individuals to lawfully grow hemp has been signed into law by the governor.

Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 2453 on Wednesday. The bill expands the list of people who are allowed to grow hemp to people who have satisfied the application process.

Both the Senate and the House were unanimous in passing the bill. Delegate John Shott, R-Mercer, previously explained that hemp had been classified as marijuana but is grown all over the world as an industrial product used in clothing, biofuels, plastic composites and health foods.

