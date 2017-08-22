Justice says he does not expect cabinet-level position changes

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said during a Monday press conference that he does not anticipate any cabinet-level position changes because of his switch to the Republican Party, but does anticipate staffing shake-ups.

Justice hosted the press conference with newly-appointed Chief of Staff Mike Hall and covered several topics including the firing of his former Chief of Staff Nick Casey, his recent viral infection, the Nicholas County consolidation lawsuit and protests to take down Confederate statues in the state, including the one of Stonewall Jackson on capitol grounds.

Regarding the viral infection that he contracted and kept him off his feet for a few days, Justice said he started feeling ill a week ago Sunday. He started running a low-grade fever and when his fever didn’t go down, he went to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. He flew there on Tuesday afternoon and flew back Thursday.

He said the only reason he went to Johns Hopkins is because he has lifelong friends there.

“We have been buddies for a long time,” Justice said. “If I had an ingrown toenail, I would go there because they’re my friends.”

Last week, Justice said he had to cancel his appearance at Governor’s Day at the State Fair and cancelled a previously-scheduled press conference because of his illness.

Justice had scheduled the press conference after announcing Casey would no longer serve as his chief of staff. He appointed Hall, a Republican state senator from Putnam County, to the position. Hall’s appointment became effective Monday.

Justice announced his decision to switch parties Aug. 3, saying it was a strategic move to advance the interests of West Virginians.

Justice had appointed Casey to the position in December. Casey, an attorney and accountant, served as treasurer for Justice’s campaign. He was the former Democratic Party chairman under then-Gov. Joe Manchin. Casey told MetroNews that the governor called and fired him while he was in New York celebrating his 42nd wedding anniversary.

“Everybody, understand. Nick Casey is a good guy. He’s a friend,” Justice said. “I made it really, really clear to the people that were with me when I was switching over to the Republican side that if this was something that made them uncomfortable, then they had to leave. They just had to leave.

“The reality of it is just this. Nick knew about me leaving and me moving to the Republican side 30 days before it happened. Nick said 30 days prior to that that ‘I didn’t sign on to be with the party. I’m with you gov.’ We got two days out and Nick said, and I respect this, he said he’s married to a beautiful little Italian girl who is a Democrat through and through. … He said, ‘Governor, you know I was chairman of the Democratic Party.’ That’s when I knew it wasn’t going to work. It wasn’t going to work (not) because of me but because it was tough on Nick. That’s just how it has to be.”

Justice also mentioned Grant Herring, who worked as his press secretary.

“He did a great job. He was a great young man but Grant is so engrained in the Democratic Party that he could never have done this job.”

Justice said he does not anticipate cabinet level changes, when specifically asked about Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy. He said he does anticipate some staff changes. Joey Garcia, who serves as senior counsel for legislation in policy, may leave, Justice said.

“I think Joey will be moving on and there may be a couple more,” Justice said, “but this isn’t something that I really see a need to discuss because there may not be any.”

When asked how his change in party affiliation could affect his solution for resolving the budget situation, Justice said he hopes there will be a way for economic effects without increasing taxes or having to cut. He said one solution is his roads package, which he said will help the state.

“Another riddle, and you guys have to trust me on this, is the riddle of what the power of the presidency can do for West Virginia,” Justice said. “I know President Trump can do some flamboyant things but at the same time, I know where his heart is and he can do things to help West Virginia. There are lots of things he can do.

“The net net of the whole thing is — one thing you can count on from me is that I will not do what I did last year. I will not work myself completely crazy and get one side to halfway agree and one side to agree and then go to the last component, which was my party and I didn’t agree and then everything fell apart. What did we really do? We went to ground zero. We cut, cut, cut. We could have saved money and not done anything.”

Hall said he has had meetings with finance officials discussing different options for addressing the budget. He also said rating agencies from New York are coming to Charleston.

“There will be a lot of the same solutions we have looked at in the past,” he said. “We will work with the Legislature upstairs as we consider how to solve problems. There will be certain things we can look at and certain things we can’t.”

Justice also was asked how he felt about the Nicholas County consolidation. Last Friday, Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom granted a request for a writ of mandamus, compelling the state Board of Education to approve Nicholas County’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, or CEFP.

“I don’t like consolidations,” Justice said. “I feel like it kills communities but that’s why we have a state Board of Education. They’re there to make decisions.”

When asked about whether he supported taking down the Stonewall Jackson statue on Capitol grounds, Justice indicated he had no plans to do so.

“I think it’s despicable what happened in Charlottesville in every shape, form or fashion,” he said. “I am really sympathetic to the people who feel harmed or threatened… but it’s complex. It’s a complex situation. We’ve got to give it some time because what’s going to happen if we don’t watch out if we respond to just the initial request, then right behind that is the fallout of another group that says if we did that, then we’ve got to take away this. Then, it’s a badminton game. Before we know it, we’re getting rid of every bit of history that we have.”

