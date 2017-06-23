Justice, lawmakers commemorate 2016 flood in WV

Staff report

The Herald-Dispatch

The law created the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding. It will be tasked with working to prevent as much flooding as possible, make sure West Virginians receive as much warning as possible that flooding may happen, and better coordinate response to flooding in the future.

The recovery office’s mission is to support flood survivors, their families, neighbors and the state of West Virginia in the 18 counties included in the federal disaster declaration for West Virginia.