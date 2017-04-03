Justice: GOP tax plan would hurt businesses

By SARAH PLUMMER

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice spoke out Sunday against a budget measure pushed by the House Finance Committee that would increase taxes on businesses to the tune of $94 million.

The Republican plan removes tax exemptions for businesses and taxes business-to-business transactions.

According to a press release issued by the governor’s office, the House proposal squeezes the business community much more than Justice’s proposed Commercial Activities Tax, which would increase tax revenue by $45 million.

“Why come with such a bizarre and incomplete proposal with only five days left in the session?” asked Justice. “This Republican tax on businesses is just lipstick on a pig. It isn’t pretty and whacks West Virginia businesses unnecessarily.”

West Virginia companies will pay more and lose critical exemptions, he said.

“Businesses need to help pull the rope to fix the budget crisis and pay a tiny bit more; my plan does that and has strong support from the business community,” he said. “This $94 million tax scheme the House Republicans are cooking up is a Trojan horse that will be very painful and burdensome for businesses. I want it to be as painless as possible for the people, business, the wealthy, and government to do their part to fix the budget crisis.”

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce has thrown support behind Justice’s proposal.

Steve Roberts, president of the chamber, said in a press release last week, “It’s time to solve this budget crisis and give West Virginia businesses stability and predictability. We’ve heard loud and clear from the West Virginia employers that they are willing to participate in helping stabilize the state’s finances.”

Under the Justice plan, a company with gross receipts of $1 million would pay $450.

