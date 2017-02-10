Justice: ‘Didn’t like’ making state cuts, hates tax increases

By LACIE PIERSON

The Herald-Dispatch

Justice has proposed supplementing the fiscal year 2017 shortfall only with Rainy Day Funds, saying he wanted it to be the last such withdrawal from the fund for a long time.

Proposed budget cuts and revenue enhancements

Proposed budget cuts*

Regional Education Service Agencies: $3.7 million

West Virginia University: $5.9 million

Marshall University: $2.8 million

West Virginia Network: $1.7 million

College Readiness Program: $155,000

Division of Labor: $2.7 million

Reduction in purchases of state vehicles: $369,000

Educational Broadcasting Authority: $4.6 million

Division of Culture and History: $4.3 million

Film Office: $341,000

Total cuts: $26.6 million

*Justice’s proposed cuts represent 4.4 percent cuts to general revenue funding for WVU and Marshall and 100 percent cuts in general revenue funding to the other entities. Any other special funds or federal funds for all entities aren’t immediately affected in Justice’s proposal.

Proposed revenue enhancements

Raise the sales tax .5 percent: $92.7 million

Eliminate sales tax exemptions for professional services and advertising: $87.6 million

Create a two-tenths of a percent commercial activities tax on gross revenues: $214.3 million

Raise the beer barrel tax from $5.50 to $8: $2.8 million (Justice proposed this money be allocated for tourism)

Raise wholesale liquor markup from 28 percent to 32 percent: $2.8 million

End general revenue subsidy to State Road Fund: $11.7 million**

Repeal film tax credit: Minimal impact expected in 2018, but $3 million expected in future years

One-time Worker’s Comp Debt Fund Revenue Redirect: $38 million

Total estimated revenue: $450.15 million

**In Justice’s proposal, support for the State Road Fund would be supplemented in his proposed highway program.

Source: West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy