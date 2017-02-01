Justice appoints WV director of constituent services

By RUSTY MARKS

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has promoted a longtime employee of the state Office of Constituent Services to had the office.

Jason Williams, former deputy director of the office, is now director of constituent services, Justice announced.

Justice spokesman Grant Herring said Williams served as deputy director for the past three years under former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and previously served as a caseworker in the office. Herring said Williams has worked in the Office of Constituent Services for 16 years under three different governors.

Williams is a native of Institute and earned his bachelors and masters degrees from Marshall University.

“Jason Williams has been a tremendous asset to three different governors and will continue making a difference for West Virginia families in my office,” Justice said. “Jason knows how to get results for people who look to our office for assistance.

“Like me, Jason has a passion for West Virginia and will help everyone-regardless of politics or who you know,” the governor said.

“It’s a real honor to take on this new role for Governor Justice,” Williams said. “The constituent service team will continue to help all of the people of West Virginia navigate state government. I look forward to helping Governor Justice make a real difference in the lives of the people of our state.”

