Justice appoints two to state board of education

By SARAH PLUMMER

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday the appointment of Deborah Sullivan of Charleston and Joseph Wallace of Elkins to serve on the State Board of Education.

These two positions recently opened when Chuck Hatfield and Barbara Whitecotton, who were sworn in on Feb. 2, left the board.

Hatfield stepped down due to illness in the family and Whitecotton’s confirmation was withdrawn by the governor.

“Deborah Sullivan and Joe Wallace will make great additions to the Board of Education,” said Justice. “Both of them bring a passion to improve West Virginia’s public schools for all students. Debra has the frontline experience and professional credentials to transform West Virginia schools. Joe’s private sector background and community involvement are essential to providing a fresh set of eyes for our education system.”

Sullivan has been a classroom teacher, instructional coordinator and retired as principal of Charleston Catholic High School. She has worked with public and private schools in rural, suburban, and urban settings in Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia (Fayette and Putnam counties and Charleston). Active in her community, Sullivan is a member of the Greater Kanawha Foundation Board of Trustees, the State Library Commission, and the Kanawha County Public Library Board.

Wallace is an attorney and a native of Elkins. He’s been practicing law in West Virginia since 1969 and served in the U.S. Army for nine years. In 1986 he was named a Distinguished West Virginian and in 1992 West Virginia’s Socially Responsible Entrepreneur of the Year.

See more from The Register-Herald