Justice appoints Gayle Manchin Secretary of Education and The Arts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Today, Governor-elect Jim Justice announced that Gayle Manchin will serve as secretary of the Department of Education and the Arts.

Manchin previously served on the state West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015.

Manchin previously worked at the Office of Secretary of Education and the Arts, where she put in place the WV Partnerships to Assure Student Success initiative (WV PASS). She earned her bachelor’s degree in language arts and education and a master’s degree in reading from West Virginia University. In addition, she holds a second master’s in educational technology leadership from Salem International University. She has taught at Fairmont State University and in Marion County public schools. She also led FSU’s first Community Service Learning Program.

Manchin is a native of Raleigh County and is married to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. As West Virginia’s first lady, Gayle Manchin served as a commissioner on the West Virginia Commission for National and Community Service, the chairwoman of the Governor’s Healthy Lifestyles Coalition and the West Virginia Citizen’s Council on Children and Families, and as co-chair on the Governor’s 21st Century Jobs Cabinet and the Intellectual Infrastructure of Vision Shared.

“Gayle Manchin has a real passion for our state and making sure our kids get a fair shot at success,” said Governor-elect Jim Justice. “I know she will help shine a spotlight on West Virginia’s rich history and culture in her new role. She will help my administration share the beauty and spirit of West Virginia with the world, and work to improve the lives of our people.”

“I am honored to serve the people of West Virginia in this new role and help Governor-elect Justice move our state forward,” said Manchin. “West Virginia’s history and culture must be preserved and promoted, and I am looking forward to this opportunity to help our state. I want to enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens in this new role.”