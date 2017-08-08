Journalism employment opportunities available in the Logan, Williamson, W.Va., region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Journalists interested in working in the Logan and Williamson region of West Virginia should contact Don Smith, donsmith@wvpress.org, of the West Virginia Press Association.

“Community journalism is at its best when the journalists know the community and understand the issues,” Smith said. “Right now we have a media company looking to hire journalists for its operations in Logan and Williamson. The company is especially looking for candidates living in the region or with ties to the region and an interest in returning home, though all interested candidates are welcome and will be considered.”

“This is an opportunity to join a success media operation with multiple publications in West Virginia,” Smith said.

Those interested should send resumes to Smith at donsmith@wvpress.org.

To monitor all WVPA employment opportunities, visit http://wvpress.org/?p=23