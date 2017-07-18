John Dahlia promoted to NCWV Media Business Editor, Terra Alta native Joseph Hauger named editor

Staff report

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — John Dahlia, who has served as the editor of the Preston County News & Journal the last two years and seven months, has been promoted to the position of NCWV Media business editor, where he will be responsible for business content across all of our platforms and in particular The State Journal — West Virginia’s statewide business and governmental newspaper.

“I can’t say enough about the outstanding job that John Dahlia has done as the editor of the Preston News & Journal,” stated NCWV Media Publisher Andy Kniceley.

“He will also continue as the editor of the Fairmont News, as well as assist with the ongoing development of our social media strategies.

“Along with General Manager Carol Peters and the staff, together they have set the standard for community journalism and service to the community for every other weekly newspaper in the state to follow,” Kniceley added.

NCWV Media began publishing the Preston County News & Journal and the weekly Pennysaver shopper in December 2014. The company also publishes The Exponent Telegram daily, as well as The State Journal, The Bridgeport News, The Fairmont News, The Weston News, The Blue & Gold News, NCWV Life Magazine, and most recently, The Republican, a weekly newspaper based in Oakland, Maryland.

“John brought a strong news background, as well as a passion for community involvement, that rapidly elevated the Preston News & Journal’s print, digital and social media audiences,” Brian Jarvis, president of NCWV Media, said. “Being recognized as the Preston Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year was affirmation that John’s efforts to serve the community and report the news of Preston County was on target.”

Replacing Dahlia as editor of the Preston County News & Journalwill be Joseph Hauger.

“We are very fortunate to be able to bring in Joseph Hauger, a 25-year newspaper veteran, Preston County native and current Terra Alta resident as the editor of the Preston News & Journal,” Kniceley said.

Hauger is an award-winning journalist who most recently was the news editor of the Wheeling Intelligencer, one of the largest newspapers in the state.

He returned to Terra Alta to be closer to his parents, Joseph Sr. and Jane Hauger.

“Joe will play a key role in our efforts to develop news sharing with the Garrett County Republican, which we acquired July 1,” Kniceley added.

Hauger graduated from the former East Preston High School in 1988, received a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Wheeling Jesuit College in 1992. He served as the managing editor and news editor at the Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register from 2000 to 2015. Prior to then, he was managing editor for the Alpena News in Alpena, Michigan, as well as a staff writer and copy editor for the Wheeling News-Register.

