Jim Leach files to run for West Virginia 3rd District State Senate seat

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

VIENNA, W.Va. — A local attorney has filed to run for the 3rd District State Senate seat.

Jim Leach of Vienna, a Democrat, filed to run for the seat currently held by Mike Azinger, R-Wood. Leach, who filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, will face Democrat Simon Hargus of Parkersburg in the primary. Hargus is the owner of First Settlement Physical Therapy.

Leach, who serves on Vienna City Council, said the state has opportunities in the energy field and in agriculture which he feels will be able to create opportunities for job growth. He wants to work on those issues in the Senate.