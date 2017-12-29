Jefferson County to consider landmark status for West Virginia courthouse

By TIM COOK

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Could the Jefferson County Courthouse, a time capsule to local history buffs, one day become an official National Historic Landmark alongside the White House, the Library of Congress and the Alamo?

The Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission thinks so. The HLC is preparing to recommend that Jefferson County ask the National Park Services to anoint the courthouse with the prestigious designation. Martin Burke, chairman of the HLC, said the five-member commission plans to ask the Jefferson County Commission for formal approval to apply for formal federal landmark status. The HLC could seek such approval as early as January.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2017/12/jefferson-to-consider-landmark-status-for-courthouse/

