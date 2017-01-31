Jake Glance named WVDEP’s acting public information officer

Press Release from West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton today announced that Jake Glance will serve as the agency’s acting public information officer.

Glance has been with the WVDEP since March of 2015 as a Public Information Specialist. Prior to the WVDEP, Glance served as the Communications Manager for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office from 2009 to 2015. Glance also worked as an anchor and reporter at WCHS-TV in Charleston and WDTV-TV in Bridgeport.

