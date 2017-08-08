IOGAWV selects leadership for 2017-18

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – Marc A. Monteleone, general counsel to WACO Oil and Gas Co. and a partner in the law firm of Bowles Rice, LLP, has been elected to lead the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, Inc. (IOGAWV) as its president for 2017-2018.

Joining Monteleone on the leadership team are Vice President Brett Loflin, Northeast Natural Energy LLC, Secretary-Treasurer Jim Pritt, Enervest Operating, LLC and Immediate Past President Scott Freshwater, ConServ Inc./Reserve Oil and Gas, Inc.

“I am truly humbled and honored to serve as president of IOGAWV for the coming year,” Monteleone said. “I am ready to work hard and help our members meet the challenges of energy production, environmental stewardship and job creation.”

Monteleone concentrates his practice in oil and gas law, commercial law, federal and state taxation, construction law and real estate development. He has extensive experience in managing oil and gas operations and is the owner of Mountain Lion Enterprises Inc. and Tygart River Oil & Gas, LLC. He serves as general counsel to Waco Oil & Gas Co., Inc., where his duties include overseeing Marcellus Shale exploration, negotiation of gas sales contracts and supervising mineral acquisitions. In addition, he represents many large and small oil and gas production companies. He has an extensive real estate practice in land use and development law, representing both large and small developers proposing commercial and residential projects.

He previously served on the board of directors of IOGAWV from 2010-2013 and served as secretary/treasurer from 2011-2013. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from West Virginia University and his masters of law in taxation from New York University.

“IOGAWV is the largest natural gas and oil association in West Virginia, serving all producers in West Virginia,” Monteleone said. “I have large shoes to fill following President Scott Freshwater. He did an outstanding job of leading this organization and expanding its services to the producer community. Luckily, Scott serves another year as immediate past president, so I get to work alongside him and continue many of the initiatives he began this year. He is an amazing person and leader and his dedication to our membership is truly inspiring.”

