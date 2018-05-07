Internship takes Marshall University forensic science students to Dubai
By COURTNEY HESSLER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Receiving a master’s degree after years of hard work and dedication will be the highlight of collegiate careers for many Marshall University graduates this weekend, but for two forensic science students, an internship that sent them around the world created lifelong memories.
Taylor Beatty and Brittany Hudson, two candidates for Master of Science in forensic science degrees at Marshall University this semester, spent some time this school year as interns in Dubai, a city of the United Arab Emirates that borders the Persian Gulf.
Between roaming the deserts, meeting camels, embracing the culture and working in the forensic lab, the women had an adventure they will find hard to match in the future.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/internship-takes-mu-forensic-science-students-to-dubai/article_83149581-0303-5cff-beca-da0097ddc945.html
