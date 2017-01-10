Interim committee to review draft legislation requiring government websites
W.Va. Legislature Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization meeting Wednesday 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Among the agenda items is consideration of interim draft legislation relating to:
1) A centralized state vehicle inventory system (Fleet Management);
2) Requiring State Agency websites;
3) Requiring county and municipal websites; and
4) Updating the online state phone directory.
The entire agenda is as follows:
Location: House Gov. Org. – 215E
1. Roll call.
2. Approval of the minutes from the previous meetings.
3. Discussion of a Letter Report regarding the Division of Personnel’s role in the Public Employees Grievance Process.
4. Discussion of a Regulatory Board Review of the Real Estate Commission.
5. Discussion of a Performance Review of the West Virginia Library Commission.
6. Discussion of a Letter Report regarding Local Library Audit Requirements.
7. Consideration of Interim Draft Legislation relating to:
8. Other Business.
9. Adjournment.
Full Wednesday, Jan. 11, is as follows:
|
Convene
|
Adjourn
|
Committee
|
Location
|08:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Joint Standing Committee on Education – Agenda
|House Chamber
|08:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization – Agenda
|House Gov. Org.
|04:30 PM
|05:30 PM
|Joint Committee on Government and Finance
|Senate Finance