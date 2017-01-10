Interim committee to review draft legislation requiring government websites

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Among the agenda items is consideration of interim draft legislation relating to:

The entire agenda is as follows:

Location: House Gov. Org. – 215E

1. Roll call.

2. Approval of the minutes from the previous meetings.

3. Discussion of a Letter Report regarding the Division of Personnel’s role in the Public Employees Grievance Process.

4. Discussion of a Regulatory Board Review of the Real Estate Commission.

5. Discussion of a Performance Review of the West Virginia Library Commission.

6. Discussion of a Letter Report regarding Local Library Audit Requirements.

7. Consideration of Interim Draft Legislation relating to:

1) A centralized state vehicle inventory system (Fleet Management);

2) Requiring State Agency websites;

3) Requiring county and municipal websites; and

4) Updating the online state phone directory.

8. Other Business.

9. Adjournment.