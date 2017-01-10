Latest News:
Interim committee to review draft legislation requiring government websites

W.Va. Legislature Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization meeting Wednesday 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Among the agenda items is consideration of interim draft legislation relating to:

1) A centralized state vehicle inventory system (Fleet Management);

2) Requiring State Agency websites;

3) Requiring county and municipal websites; and

4) Updating the online state phone directory.

The entire agenda is as follows:

Location: House Gov. Org. – 215E

1.         Roll call.

2.         Approval of the minutes from the previous meetings.

3.         Discussion of a Letter Report regarding the Division of Personnel’s role in the Public Employees Grievance Process.

4.         Discussion of a Regulatory Board Review of the Real Estate Commission.

5.         Discussion of a Performance Review of the West Virginia Library Commission.

6.         Discussion of a Letter Report regarding Local Library Audit Requirements.

7.         Consideration of Interim Draft Legislation relating to:

1) A centralized state vehicle inventory system (Fleet Management);

2) Requiring State Agency websites;

3) Requiring county and municipal websites; and

4) Updating the online state phone directory.

8.         Other Business.

9.         Adjournment.

Full Wednesday, Jan. 11, is as follows:

Convene

Adjourn

Committee

Location
08:00 AM 10:00 AM Joint Standing Committee on Education – Agenda  House Chamber
08:00 AM 10:00 AM Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization – Agenda  House Gov. Org.
04:30 PM 05:30 PM Joint Committee on Government and Finance Senate Finance
