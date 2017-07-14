The Inter-Mountain 125th anniversary celebration is Saturday

The Inter-Moutain

ELKINS, W.Va. — W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice will be the keynote speaker on Saturday as The Inter-Mountain celebrates its 125th anniversary at its downtown offices.

Festivities are set to kick off at 10 a.m., with music provided by the West Virginia Highlanders, followed by brief introductions by The Inter-Mountain Publisher Steve Herron and a prayer by the Rev. Raymond Godwin of St. Brendan Catholic Church.

Elkins Mayor Van Broughton will then present a proclamation declaring July 15 The Inter-Mountain Day.

Justice is scheduled to speak at about 10:20 a.m., followed by brief community and employee recognitions and closing remarks.

“Saturday will be a very special day,” Herron said. “It’s not only special for the newspaper itself, but it will be made even more special as we gather with fellow community members, politicians and business leaders to share and give thanks for their many years of support.”

“The Inter-Mountain always has been a mainstay in the community, but our success would not be possible without our many faithful readers and advertisers,”Herron added. “We have long been committed to being a good steward and defender of Elkins and surrounding areas, and we are looking forward to the next 125 years.”

Following Saturday’s speeches, lunch — prepared by the Lions Club of Elkins — will be served. The meal will be provided free of charge to the first 300 people who RSVP.

The menu will include chicken, baked beans, applesauce, a roll and a bottle of water. In addition, cake, cupcakes and punch will be served.

To RSVP, call Executive Editor Matt Burdette at 304-636-2121, ext. 120.

Following lunch, the public is invited to tour The Inter-Mountain, including its press and production areas.

Throughout the morning, WDNE will be broadcasting live from in front of The Inter-Mountain. Prizes will be given every 30 minutes through the duration of the festivities. A grand prize drawing of a free vacation package will be awarded at the end of the event, set for about 2 p.m.

Parking will be available throughout downtown Elkins, including directly across from the newspaper, down Railroad Avenue and near City Hall and the Randolph County Senior Center.

