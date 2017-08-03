Infrastructure projects receiving loans through clean water state revolving fund

Eight projects approved so far, with more eligible

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Eight water infrastructure projects across West Virginia will receive funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), including new and upgraded wastewater treatment plants to better serve residents, increase efficiency, and reduce pollution.

The CWSRF program provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities and other projects vital to protecting and improving water quality in rivers, lakes, and streams for drinking water, recreation, and natural habitat. The loans help communities keep sewer rates more affordable while addressing local water quality problems.

“These infrastructure projects are vital to the public health of our communities,” WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton said. “In many cases, if not for this revolving loan fund, these improvements would never happen and the infrastructure would continue to deteriorate. Our West Virginia communities deserve better and this revolving loan fund helps to ensure that these projects can move forward.”

To date, projects that have been targeted for funding in the state’s CWSRF plan include:

$4,045,000 to the Town of Belle to replace its existing wastewater treatment plant and upgrade the main pump station in Kanawha County.

$3,404,539 to the City of Benwood to install a new sanitary sewer system with the existing combined sewer system left in place to serve as a storm drainage system in Marshall County.

$3,359,674 to the Central Boaz Public Service District (PSD) to construct a pressure sewer system and upgrade the existing wastewater treatment plant in Wood County.

$10,878,500 to the Greater Harrison County PSD to install a gravity sewer collection system, pump stations, force mains and construction of a new 100,000 gallons-per-day wastewater treatment plant in Harrison County. Areas served include Clarksburg Country Club, Laurel Park, and Route 73.

$5,900,000 to the Hancock County PSD to collect semi-treated or non-treated wastewater and transport it to the City of Chester publicly-owned treatment works for treatment and final disposal. The project will serve 160 users along U.S. Rt. 30 and the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line.

$2,599,779 to the Harpers Ferry-Bolivar PSD to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment system in Jefferson County.

$991,570 to the Montgomery Sanitary Board to upgrade and relocate the Sixth Avenue Sewage pumping station in Montgomery, Kanawha County.

$14 million to the City of Oak Hill to consolidate the Arbuckle PSD into the Oak Hill Sanitary Board (OHSB) system and construct a sewer pumping station to transport flows from the existing Arbuckle wastewater treatment plant to the OHSB plant. Funds would also be used to rehabilitate the OHSB collection system, and upgrade two existing OHSB treatment plants in Fayette County.

A full list of CWSRF projects eligible to be funded can be found at:http://www.dep.wv.gov/WWE/Programs/SRF/Documents/Other%20docs%20and%20pubs/2017/FinalFY2018IUP.pdf.

