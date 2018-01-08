Infant’s wrongful death case goes before West Virginia Supreme Court

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Supreme Court justices will hear arguments about whether the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is liable in the death of an infant in Kanawha County in 2010.

The case is a wrongful death suit initiated by Eric Gillispie, the biological father of Raynna Rae Boggs, who was 3 months old when she died in May 2010 after her mother passed out on top of her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol at her home in South Charleston.

Justices will hear arguments in the case Tuesday.

Gillispie filed the wrongful death lawsuit in April 2012. Gillispie said Child Protective Services employees failed to thoroughly investigate a report he made to the agency about Raynna’s mother, Leslie Erin Boggs, three weeks before Raynna died.

The DHHR and former DHHR secretary Michael J. Lewis were named as defendants in the original suit, but current DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch has taken over the suit as it progresses through the court system.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/infant-s-wrongful-death-case-goes-before-state-supreme-court/article_a986c75a-d743-57fc-8f45-4c6cacf6f430.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail