‘I love America. All I know is America:’ New citizens share their stories in naturalization ceremony

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

Salam Taifour, of Charleston who came from Syria, gazes at her American flag. She was one of 67 people who took the oath of allegiance for citizenship to become new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony held at Federal Courthouse in Charleston.
(Register-Herald photo by Rick Barbero)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — For Sandebel Hanna Rhodes, Monday marked the end of a long journey to citizenship.

She was born in Syria but she and her family left when she was a baby. The Charleston event planner and mother still speaks Arabic fluently.

“For me, becoming a citizen wasn’t so much trying to lose who I was but to actually add to my life,” Rhodes said. “I love America. All I know is America. I’ve been here for almost 33 years and now, I’m finally a citizen.”

Rhodes was one of 70 people who took the oath of allegiance in Monday’s naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Charleston.

