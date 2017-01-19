Huntington residents head to D.C. for presidential inauguration

Dandelet, 60, said she arrived in Washington, D.C., Tuesday evening, and she was on a bus headed to the National Mall when she talked with The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday afternoon.

“We haven’t seen one person,” Dandelet said. “That’s all media. There’s nothing going on up here. There’s a lot of police presence, but everyone’s very friendly. I think people who are unhappy with the election results are trying to make something out of nothing. People have choices, and the public spoke.”