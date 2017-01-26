Huntington police, fire departments to see force reductions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mayor Steve Williams authorized reductions in force and operations costs in the Huntington Police and Fire departments on Thursday that will reduce the police department by 17 and the fire department by seven.
The layoffs from both departments mainly affect recently hired probation officers. In the police department, 11 officers and six civilians – three record clerks, an administrative assistant, an IT technician, and a fleet coordinator – will be cut.
Williams along with Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli and interim Fire Chief Jan Rader will address the media during a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday in the mayor’s conference room at City Hall.
The cuts announced Thursday are projected to reduce the deficit to approximately $2.2 million, which is less than half of the city’s overall $4.8 million budget shortfall.
“We have made every effort to save as many jobs as possible and continue providing essential services,” Williams said in a release. “These actions will not resolve all of our budget issues. We know we will be managing our way out of this for the next 18 months with the primary objective of avoiding further reductions in force. Our residents expect and deserve world-class service, and as we continue to address these financial constraints, we will implement procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”
