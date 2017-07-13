Huntington native enters race for 2nd District seat

Staff report

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va.. — A Huntington native is running for U.S. Congress.

Talley Sergent announced Wednesday she is seeking West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional seat.

Currently, Republican Alex Mooney represents the district, which includes 17 counties in central West Virginia, spanning to the end of the Eastern Panhandle.

Sergent, a Democrat, graduated from Huntington High School in 1998, and she currently resides in Charleston, where she owns a small business.

After graduating from Huntington High, she attended the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, and she’s worked for then-U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller, the U.S. State Department, the Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, and she most recently was in charge of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in West Virginia.

