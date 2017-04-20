Huntington Innovation Project revitalization plan
Staff report
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For the past three years, the city of Huntington has been judged on its revitalization plan, also known as the Huntington Innovation Project (HIP), which outlines four projects and ideas that are aimed at jump-starting the local economy and enhance quality of life.
The plan focuses on three key initiatives in the Highlawn, Fairfield and West End neighborhoods and how they can be linked with high-speed broadband. The Highlawn brownfields project would redevelop 78 acres of vacant heavy industrial property along the Ohio River using a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The development would be anchored by Rubberlite Inc.’s Polymer Technology Center of Huntington, or PolyTeCH.
The Hal Greer Health Innovation Corridor aims to transform the Hal Greer Boulevard gateway and Fairfield neighborhood by replacing dilapidated public housing with commercial and residential redevelopment, street improvements and enhancing Cabell Huntington Hospital’s role as a regional center for health care jobs and healthy lifestyles.
Gigabit City will connect the aforementioned areas of Huntington and downtown with high-speed broadband through a public-private partnership. Since the launch of the ABC competition the city has leveraged $12.7 million in resources for its revitalization plan.
Huntington HIP Plan: $1,009,000 leverage including winnings from the ABC competition, private sector contributions and federal grants.
Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone: $3,525,000 leveraged from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants, local organizations and the Appalachian Regional Commission grant.
Fairfield Innovation Corridor: $1,030,000 leveraged from Cabell Huntington Hospital, West Virginia Department of Transportation and local contributions.
West End and West Edge Factory: $6,990,000 leveraged from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Appalachian Regional Commission grant, the EPA and local contributions.
Gigabit City: $148,000 leveraged from National Institute for Trial Advocacy Training funds and the West Virginia Broadband Deployment Council for Feasibility Study.
